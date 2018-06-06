Watch the Panama national team perfectly execute the bin challenge

It’s been around for some time, but this successful attempt by the Panama national team is a textbook example with a mightily impressive finish.

Así culminó el entrenamiento de hoy en el Ullevaal Stadion de Oslo, sede del #NORPAN de mañana. #TodosSomosPanamá #PanamáEnRusia. pic.twitter.com/jeCkaJtd7x — FEPAFUT (@fepafut) June 5, 2018

That excellent execution from the Los Canaleros – the Canal Men – precedes their first ever appearance at the World Cup finals.

Panama qualified with a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica in October, an occasion so momentous that the following day was swiftly named a public holiday in the country by President Juan Carlos Varela – giving everyone the day off.