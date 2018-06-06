News And Finally

Wednesday 6 June 2018

Watch the Panama national team perfectly execute the bin challenge

Incredible heading ability.

(Nigel French/ EMPICS Sport)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

The bin challenge sees teams attempt to head a football between a series of people before landing it into – you guessed it – a bin.

It’s been around for some time, but this successful attempt by the Panama national team is a textbook example with a mightily impressive finish.

That excellent execution from the Los Canaleros – the Canal Men – precedes their first ever appearance at the World Cup finals.

Panama qualified with a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica in October, an occasion so momentous that the following day was swiftly named a public holiday in the country by President Juan Carlos Varela – giving everyone the day off.

They face Norway in a warm-up game on Wednesday evening, before opening their World Cup campaign against Belgium on Monday June 18.

England face Panama in their second group game on June 24.

