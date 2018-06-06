Watch the Panama national team perfectly execute the bin challenge
Incredible heading ability.
The bin challenge sees teams attempt to head a football between a series of people before landing it into – you guessed it – a bin.
It’s been around for some time, but this successful attempt by the Panama national team is a textbook example with a mightily impressive finish.
Así culminó el entrenamiento de hoy en el Ullevaal Stadion de Oslo, sede del #NORPAN de mañana. #TodosSomosPanamá #PanamáEnRusia. pic.twitter.com/jeCkaJtd7x— FEPAFUT (@fepafut) June 5, 2018
That excellent execution from the Los Canaleros – the Canal Men – precedes their first ever appearance at the World Cup finals.
Panama qualified with a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica in October, an occasion so momentous that the following day was swiftly named a public holiday in the country by President Juan Carlos Varela – giving everyone the day off.
Selección nacional en modo reto... Así culmina la jornada para Panamá. 🙌🏻👏🏼#SeleChallenge #TodosSomosPanamá #PanamáPaRusia pic.twitter.com/BKvCDS4Jie— FEPAFUT (@fepafut) June 5, 2018
They face Norway in a warm-up game on Wednesday evening, before opening their World Cup campaign against Belgium on Monday June 18.
England face Panama in their second group game on June 24.
Press Association