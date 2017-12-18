Watch the oddly inspiring moment this rugby player lost his shirt but played on topless
“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”
There aren’t many sports you would want to play topless less than rugby, but that’s exactly what Saracens’ Vincent Koch did.
The South African prop lost his shirt in a melee but the wardrobe malfunction wasn’t going to stop him getting stuck into the action – to the commentators’ delight in this clip.
No shirt? No problem. 👀— Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 17, 2017
Vincent Koch makes monster hits even when he's topless...
"I've never seen anything like this in my life." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/927ozKaDQv
The remarkable incident happened while Saracens were tied 21 apiece at Clermont in the European Rugby Champions Cup – and it went down rather well with fans and fellow players alike.
Rolling around in my living room laughing after @vincentkoch1 smashed blokes topless! 😂😂😂 Much better from @Saracens 👍🏻— Petrus du Plessis (@PetrusduPlessis) December 17, 2017
Reminds me of playing shirts verses skins in school— Carl Jenkins (@carlnate65) December 17, 2017
Unfortunately for brave Koch, however, it wasn’t enough to get his team over the line – as the French club overcame Sarries by a late Scott Spedding penalty.
Still, it’s one for the 27-year-old’s highlight reel.
Press Association