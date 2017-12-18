Watch the oddly inspiring moment this rugby player lost his shirt but played on topless

The South African prop lost his shirt in a melee but the wardrobe malfunction wasn’t going to stop him getting stuck into the action – to the commentators’ delight in this clip.

No shirt? No problem. 👀



Vincent Koch makes monster hits even when he's topless...



"I've never seen anything like this in my life." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/927ozKaDQv — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 17, 2017

The remarkable incident happened while Saracens were tied 21 apiece at Clermont in the European Rugby Champions Cup – and it went down rather well with fans and fellow players alike.

Rolling around in my living room laughing after @vincentkoch1 smashed blokes topless! 😂😂😂 Much better from @Saracens 👍🏻 — Petrus du Plessis (@PetrusduPlessis) December 17, 2017

Reminds me of playing shirts verses skins in school — Carl Jenkins (@carlnate65) December 17, 2017

Unfortunately for brave Koch, however, it wasn’t enough to get his team over the line – as the French club overcame Sarries by a late Scott Spedding penalty.