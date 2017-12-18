News And Finally

Sunday 24 December 2017

Watch the oddly inspiring moment this rugby player lost his shirt but played on topless

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”

(Mike Egerton/PA)
(Mike Egerton/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

There aren’t many sports you would want to play topless less than rugby, but that’s exactly what Saracens’ Vincent Koch did.

The South African prop lost his shirt in a melee but the wardrobe malfunction wasn’t going to stop him getting stuck into the action – to the commentators’ delight in this clip.

The remarkable incident happened while Saracens were tied 21 apiece at Clermont in the European Rugby Champions Cup – and it went down rather well with fans and fellow players alike.

Unfortunately for brave Koch, however, it wasn’t enough to get his team over the line – as the French club overcame Sarries by a late Scott Spedding penalty.

Still, it’s one for the 27-year-old’s highlight reel.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News