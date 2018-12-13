New footage has been released of British YouTuber Stampy Cat’s world record in making 10 cakes in Minecraft in less than four minutes.

Watch the moment YouTuber sets record for number of cakes made in Minecraft

The 27-year-old, real name Joseph Garrett, gained the crown for fastest time to make the virtual cakes in the hit game earlier this year, in three minutes and 51 seconds.

Guinness World Records has revealed a video of Stampy’s nail-biting attempt, showing how the internet star pulled off the speedy stunt in the game’s survival mode.

His approach required elements to be methodically placed around the game, using pits into which to spawn skeletons and a cow, to prevent them from moving around and wasting precious time.

The feat, which is in the Guinness World Records: Gamer’s Edition 2019, isn’t Stampy’s first – he’s also the record holder of most viewed Terraria video, which clocked more than six million hits in 2016.

Stampy Cat has more than nine million YouTube subscribers.

