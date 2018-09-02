News And Finally

Sunday 2 September 2018

Watch the moment an evasive duck stopped play at an LA Galaxy game

‘What the duck?’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a duck (John Walton/PA and Gareth Fuller/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Watching stadium staff chase a wandering duck off the field probably wasn’t what Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected when he moved to Major League Soccer (MLS).

That’s exactly what he got on Saturday night, though, when his LA Galaxy side’s match with Real Salt Lake was halted by the marauding waterfowl.

The moments of duck drama began in the first half with the score tied 1-1 at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah – and it took almost five minutes for the bird to be escorted off.

The bird proved to be a bad omen for Ibrahimovic and former England left back Ashley Cole’s visiting side though.

The game finished a humbling 6-2 to Real Salt Lake – with Croatian midfielder Damir Kreilach bagging a hat-trick.

Unsurprisingly, the duck’s appearance was cause for pun-making on social media.

Galaxy’s defeat leaves them in 8th in MLS’ Western Conference while Real Salt like climbed to fourth.

