Watch the moment an endangered baby okapi is born at San Diego Zoo

A baby okapi has been born at San Diego Zoo, the second surviving calf born at the attraction in less than two years.

A baby okapi has been born at San Diego Zoo, the second surviving calf born at the attraction in less than two years.

The zoo filmed the endangered animal, closely related to the giraffe, being born and taking his first wobbly steps. The male okapi is now two weeks old and has not yet been named.

Posting the video to Facebook, San Diego Zoo said: “First-time mother Subira gave birth to a healthy boy, and both are doing well in an off-exhibit area.”

Watch the moment an okapi enters the world. First-time mother Subira gave birth to a healthy boy, and both are doing well in an off-exhibit area. More info: bit.ly/NewOkapi Posted by San Diego Zoo on Tuesday, January 29, 2019

The video of the baby okapi being born and quickly standing up has more than 44,000 views.

Jennifer Chapman, senior keeper at San Diego Zoo, said: “To see any animal take its first breath is an amazing experience.

“We waited 14 months for this calf to arrive, so to finally be able to see him, know he is healthy and witness mom do an incredible job, we can’t help but feel a sense of relief and pride.”

Press Association