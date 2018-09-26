Watch the moment a sea lion hurled an octopus at a kayaker’s face

The incredible video was taken off the coast of Kaikoura in New Zealand.

Kyle Mulinder was beset upon by the octopus-wielding Sea Lion, in a moment filmed by his friend Taiyo Masada whilst they were out on the water.

“We were just sitting out in the middle of the ocean and then this huge male seal appeared with an octopus and he was thrashing him about for ages,” Mulinder told Yahoo7 News.

“He thrashed it in mid fight and my face happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I was like ‘mate, what just happened?’ It was weird because it happened so fast but I could feel all the hard parts of the octopus on my face like ‘dum dum dum’.”

Naturally, the moment was also cause for some pun-making from many.

That dish does not get the seal of approval. pic.twitter.com/8QZqMasdIk — Stuart Parker (@stuparkertweets) September 26, 2018

“I said I wanted FRIED calamari!” — Joe_Surfer (@JoeSurfer2) September 26, 2018

A truly unique sucker punch.

