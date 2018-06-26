Watch the moment a mischievous squirrel ran off with a police officer’s doughnut

The mischievous little rodent was caught on camera making off with one of the sweet treats from an officer in Anchorage, Alaska – who wasn’t too happy.

The short clip has accrued hundreds of thousands of views online, with one Facebook commenter writing “trespassing, resisting arrest, and generally acting squirrely.”

Seriously. He stole a perfectly good donut. FROM A COP. That's a straight-up felony. Also... it's rude. 🙃 #Alaska #CaughtOnCamera #theft

Some also commented on the arrival of a magpie on the scene at the end of the video.

One comment reads: “Maybe the magpie is part of a neighborhood watch program that will help return the donut to the rightful owner?”