Watch the moment a friendly seal tried to climb onto a kayak near the Isle of Man
This kayaker encountered a very unexpected guest.
A man made an unexpected friend off the Isle of Man when a young seal tried to jump aboard his kayak.
Craig Whalley managed to capture some adorable footage of the moment a playful grey seal tried to join him on his craft at Maughold Head off the island.
Whalley filmed patiently as the curious pup sniffed around his kayak and belongings, swimming happily in the surrounding water.
The seal hung around to see what was going on, before swimming off again.
The Isle of Man has a large seal population that can be spotted in its waters all year round, along with sea birds and basking sharks.
Press Association