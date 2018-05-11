News And Finally

Friday 11 May 2018

Watch the Milwaukee Brewers turn their stadium into a Fortnite player’s dream

This fad has lasted a whole lot longer than a fortnight.

A baseball on a lawn
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Baseball players from the Milwaukee Brewers have played out a childhood dream by gaming on the big screen at their stadium.

Presented with a deserted Miller Park the players took the opportunity with both hands on their controllers – and of course they decided to play Fortnite.

Incredible stuff and it makes the Brewers, who play in Major League Baseball as a member of the National League Central Division, the latest in a line of sportspeople showing their love for Fortnite.

Fortnite is a co-operative sandbox survival game that was released in 2017 for use on a number of consoles and PC.

Since its launch it has become a behemoth, with its creator Epic Games saying in February that it draws 3.4 million players at once.

Last month Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was watched by thousands on a live stream playing the game.

Both Alli and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezman have both performed game-inspired goal celebrations on the pitch too.

Other highlights of the sporting furore around the game include the NBA’s Josh Hart wearing Fortnite-themed trainers.

UFC fighter Sean O’Malley even set up his own Fortnite YouTube channel.

Press Association

