Watch the gallant rescue of this kitten who got its head stuck in a hole

Independent.ie

A kitten had to be rescued after it got its head stuck in the base of a basketball hoop.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/watch-the-gallant-rescue-of-this-kitten-who-got-its-head-stuck-in-a-hole-36904056.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36904053.ece/e0f64/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_a7e499b7-52b7-42bc-8116-1f51b5b7f5de_1