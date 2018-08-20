Watch the emotional moment football fans showered sick children with cuddly toys

Fans at a football match threw cuddly toys down from the stands to kids from a children’s hospital.

The feelgood moment took place during a match between Dutch teams Feyenoord and Excelsior in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Videos shared online see supporters hurling scores of teddy bears and stuffed animals to patients from Rotterdam Children’s Hospital.

Omdat het zo mooi was: de knuffelregen in De Kuip! 🐻



You’ll Never Walk Alone ♥️#feyexc pic.twitter.com/wt55lQ6eLc — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) August 20, 2018

Feyenoord Rotterdam said in a post: “Today was #cuddlytoy day at the #Feyenoord stadium.

“Great support from the fans of both @excelsiorrdam and @Feyenoord for the children of the Erasmus MC Sophia Children’s hospital!”

The footage has been shared thousands of times on Twitter, and people have described it as “amazing” and “beautiful”.

That just made my heart smile! Yes! Yes! Yes! There is so much more good than ugly in our world! Sharing amazing moments like this is something that we need so much more of. #beautiful #onelove #KindnessMatters pic.twitter.com/71jn0AMRLw — David Lee Joyner (@Joyner_DL) August 20, 2018

On the pitch, Feyenoord ran out 3-0 winners over their city rivals.

