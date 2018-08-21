A ewe and her lamb were saved from drowning after they got stuck in thick mud.

Watch the dramatic rescue of a sheep and her lamb

The pair were totally submerged and covered in black sludge in a dried-up pond.

Their rescue was captured on video and shows them being dragged out of the mire and carried to safety.

Luckily a walker spotted the animals in a field near Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on Saturday morning.

RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes said they might have died if they had been stuck for any longer.

The sheep and lamb were both totally covered in mud (RSPCA)

He said: “When I first got there I struggled to make out where the lamb and the ewe were as they were covered in mud.

“They could have easily died if they were left much longer.”

A wildlife inspector managed to pull them both out (RSPCA)

He added: “I was covered head to toe in stinking mud after – I smelt like a farm animal myself – and had to throw the uniform away.

“My back was really hurting too but it was well worth it, it is always nice to save animals.”

The lamb was suffering from exhaustion and was taken back to the farm, where she was washed down and left to rest in a stable.

The lamb was taken to a barn to be cleaned up (RSPCA)

The farmer has since told the RSPCA that she is recovering well.

Press Association