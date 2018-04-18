Watch the dramatic moment civilians tackle cyclist fleeing police

A cyclist wielding a knife was apprehended by police after three civilians helped tackle him.

Muaz Tarafdar, 20, was fleeing from police on Castle Street in Cardiff city centre when the three civilians stepped in – knocking him off his bike then tackling him as he fled on foot.

The remarkable footage was caught by Andy Brown via dash cam on Sunday April 15. CCTV footage released by police offered an alternate angle of the incident.

A large hunting knife was seized at the scene and Tarafdar pleaded guilty to possession of a knife at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday. He was sentenced to six months in prison.

Muaz Tarafdar The hunting knife seized “While we would not advise people to approach anyone armed with a weapon, we are very appreciative of the support from the public on this occasion,” South Wales policeman Simon Davies said. “Thankfully no-one was hurt on Sunday and the offender has very quickly received a prison sentence.”

