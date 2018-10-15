News And Finally

Tuesday 16 October 2018

Watch the dinosaur-filled half-time show taking social media by storm

A legion of Tyrannosaurus rex costumes gave Iowa State a show that will live long in the memory.

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

There are half-time shows without a dinosaur theme and there are half-time shows with dozens of people dressed in Tyrannosaurus rex costumes dancing to John Williams’ Jurassic Park theme.

Iowa State’s half-time show is the latter and, as you’ll see from the footage below, it’s a sight to behold.

Sensational.

The remarkable performance came in the middle of Iowa State’s college football game against West Virginia.

Naturally, all the inflatable dinosaurs were a hit on social media and the references to Jurassic Park were out in force.

Fortunately for Iowa the dinosaurs proved to be a good luck charm too, as the Cyclones defeated the Mountaineers 30-14.

