Watch the dinosaur-filled half-time show taking social media by storm

There are half-time shows without a dinosaur theme and there are half-time shows with dozens of people dressed in Tyrannosaurus rex costumes dancing to John Williams’ Jurassic Park theme.

Iowa State’s half-time show is the latter and, as you’ll see from the footage below, it’s a sight to behold.

what is happening pic.twitter.com/ISaR6k4XwQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018

Sensational.

The remarkable performance came in the middle of Iowa State’s college football game against West Virginia.

Naturally, all the inflatable dinosaurs were a hit on social media and the references to Jurassic Park were out in force.

They were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should — andrea c. 💚💙 (@andreavis) October 14, 2018

Fortunately for Iowa the dinosaurs proved to be a good luck charm too, as the Cyclones defeated the Mountaineers 30-14.

Press Association