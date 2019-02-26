Watch the Cesc Fabregas pass dividing opinion on social media

Cesc Fabregas is causing debate between football fans on social media, after appearing to pull off a unique improvised pass.

The Spanish midfielder was seen popping the ball to his teammate by squeezing the ball from out under his left foot during his Monaco side’s victory over Lyon.

Monaco appear to be claiming the pass was intentional from the former Arsenal and Chelsea man, after sharing it on Twitter.

Some fans agreed and gave the 31-year-old credit too, adding they had never seen anything like it before.

I've really had to take a second look to understand what actually happened. And I don't know what was more impressive, perceiving and decision or technique. What a class from @cesc4official https://t.co/lATjOs1ULD — SM (@slawekmorawski) February 26, 2019

Pretty sure I've never seen a footballer pass the ball like this before https://t.co/DZ814gqbdv — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) February 26, 2019

However, others are not so sure.

One perceived a stumble from the Spaniard as he played the ball, suggesting this meant it was a happy accident.

Would like to think this is deliberate, but the bit where he stumbles is a giveaway. https://t.co/A6RJHU6tAo — Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) February 26, 2019

Meanwhile, others just were not that impressed by the pass, whether it was deliberate or not.

Pffft. Benteke used to attempt these all the time at Liverpool.



The ball would play into his feet, he would stand on it, it would spin away from him. Critics thought he just used to stand on the ball a lot, but he was actually attempting this disguised pass. Never pulled it off https://t.co/wl3PmbIR4d — BabuYagu ✍️⚽ (@babuyagu) February 26, 2019

Sunday’s game finished with Monaco beating Lyon 2-0, with Gelson Martins and Rony Lopes both scoring.

The club is now 16th in Ligue 1 with 25 points, having been one place from the bottom of the league when Fabregas joined in January.

