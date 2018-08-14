News And Finally

Tuesday 14 August 2018

Watch the bizarre moment police saved a rainbow unicorn filled with women

The colourful float had become tangled in weeds on a local lake.

The moment of the rescue (@ChisagoCountySO/Twitter)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Women in a giant, inflatable, rainbow-coloured unicorn had to be saved after their vibrant raft became tangled in weeds in a lake in Minnesota in the US.

Chisago County Police had to cast a rope out to the stranded group, who sounded like they saw the funny side.

The post by the sheriff’s office has been shared thousands of times on social media.

All in all it seems the local sheriff’s office were pretty happy with the rescue.

“As cops we deal with heavy stuff on a constant basis,” the Chisago Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Domestics. Drunks. Assaults. Suicides. Drug addiction.

“So once in a while when something like this comes along it’s good to step back, enjoy it, smile, and recharge to get back into the heavy stuff again.”

A colourful tale about a giant inflatable with a colourful tail – and wings.

