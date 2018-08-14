Watch the bizarre moment police saved a rainbow unicorn filled with women

Women in a giant, inflatable, rainbow-coloured unicorn had to be saved after their vibrant raft became tangled in weeds in a lake in Minnesota in the US.

Chisago County Police had to cast a rope out to the stranded group, who sounded like they saw the funny side.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a 🌈🦄 stuck in the weeds...Yes a rainbow unicorn... With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

The post by the sheriff’s office has been shared thousands of times on social media.

All in all it seems the local sheriff’s office were pretty happy with the rescue.

Inflatable unicorn: $299

Rescue throw rope: $59

Unicorn rescue video: #priceless https://t.co/ndP7vzNfck — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 13, 2018

“As cops we deal with heavy stuff on a constant basis,” the Chisago Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Domestics. Drunks. Assaults. Suicides. Drug addiction.

“So once in a while when something like this comes along it’s good to step back, enjoy it, smile, and recharge to get back into the heavy stuff again.”

We are an equal opportunity help provider. — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 12, 2018

Yeah that unicorn needed a break. — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 12, 2018

A colourful tale about a giant inflatable with a colourful tail – and wings.

Press Association