Watch the best of Liv Cooke, England’s freestyle football world champion
These keepy-ups are on another level.
Liv Cooke begins 2018 looking forward to defending the freestyle football world championship title she won in 2017, and evidence of her skills suggests she’s going to be pretty hard to beat.
The 18-year-old has enjoyed a sensational rise to the top of the freestyle football game, recording an advert for Channel 4’s coverage of the 2017 Women’s European Championships and featuring on programmes and in documentaries thanks to her incredible ability.
Want to know what all the fuss is about?
Liv won her world title at the 2017 Super Ball, triumphing 5-0 in her final in Prague. She will defend her title in Tokyo in February.
wow. what a year 2017 has been.— Liv Cooke (@LivCookefs) December 23, 2017
The UK’s first professional female football freestyler has also picked up awards such as Parliamentary Rising Star and Woman Of The Future, and she’s pretty confident about claiming consecutive world titles by the look of it.
Around 6 weeks till I return to the stage to defend my world no.1 ranking and collect my second world title.— Liv Cooke (@LivCookefs) January 5, 2018
Will we be talking about a potential hat-trick of trophies this time next year?
Press Association