Watch the Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un

The channel Bad Lip Reading creates parodies that re-imagine what key characters were saying on-screen with spookily fitting voice-overs – which range in subject matter from sport and film to royal weddings and, as with their most recent addition, politics.

Trump, the president of the United States if you weren’t aware, and Kim, the leader of North Korea, met in Singapore last week.

After the meeting, Trump claimed there is “no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea”, however, South Korean president Moon Jae-in has since urged for concrete steps towards denuclearisation to be made.

Trump has become something of a regular on Bad Lip Reading, who also dubbed over a video that was widely shared online in January, which appeared to show Trump struggling with the words of the US national anthem.