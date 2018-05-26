Watch: Street cleaner gives lovable dog a belly rub with his broom

Turkish Twitter user Sureyya Truvalioglu spotted a street cleaner playing with a dog outside her window, sharing a lovely moment as he gave the pooch a much-needed scratch with his broom.

Çok sevimli bazı anlara şahit oldum camdan bakınca😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/jUpBKvImrX — Süreyya Truvalıoğlu (@troysureyya) May 24, 2018

That adorable footage has of course gone viral, having been shared thousands of times and received more than 26,000 likes on Twitter.

Give this man a pay rise https://t.co/UHisYHK1Ll — Mark Lowen (@marklowen) May 26, 2018

Perhaps the belly rub was the latest chapter of a beautiful friendship, or the moment which ignited one.