News And Finally

Saturday 26 May 2018

Watch: Street cleaner gives lovable dog a belly rub with his broom

A moment too pure for this world.

The cleaner gave the dog a tummy scratch (@troysureyya/Twitter)
The cleaner gave the dog a tummy scratch (@troysureyya/Twitter)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

People watching out of your window can be rewarding, but when there’s a dog involved too it’s a game-changer.

Turkish Twitter user Sureyya Truvalioglu spotted a street cleaner playing with a dog outside her window, sharing a lovely moment as he gave the pooch a much-needed scratch with his broom.

That adorable footage has of course gone viral, having been shared thousands of times and received more than 26,000 likes on Twitter.

Perhaps the belly rub was the latest chapter of a beautiful friendship, or the moment which ignited one.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News