Watch: Street cleaner gives lovable dog a belly rub with his broom
A moment too pure for this world.
People watching out of your window can be rewarding, but when there’s a dog involved too it’s a game-changer.
Turkish Twitter user Sureyya Truvalioglu spotted a street cleaner playing with a dog outside her window, sharing a lovely moment as he gave the pooch a much-needed scratch with his broom.
Çok sevimli bazı anlara şahit oldum camdan bakınca😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/jUpBKvImrX— Süreyya Truvalıoğlu (@troysureyya) May 24, 2018
That adorable footage has of course gone viral, having been shared thousands of times and received more than 26,000 likes on Twitter.
Give this man a pay rise https://t.co/UHisYHK1Ll— Mark Lowen (@marklowen) May 26, 2018
Perhaps the belly rub was the latest chapter of a beautiful friendship, or the moment which ignited one.
Press Association