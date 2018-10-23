Watch: Storm turns bridge into waterfall in amazing video
The spot in Puglia in Italy was completely transformed.
There has been some crazy weather over Italy in the last few days, with floods affecting cities around the country and a freak hailstorm hitting the capital, Rome.
But perhaps nowhere was it more spectacular than this spot in Puglia.
La canalizzazione .....a casa mia non la farei fare mai a chi ha progettato questa 😯😯Posted by Bar Ristorante L'Incanto on Monday, October 22, 2018
Footage taken from the coastal Bar Ristorante L’Incanto shows storm water cascading off a nearby bridge, effectively turning it into a waterfall.
It made for a spectacular sight as the weather turned an already dramatic location in Gagliano del Capo, situated in Italy’s heel, appear even more remarkable.
A video posted the following day showed the spot looking equally beautiful in calmer weather.
Primi raggi di sole, verso splendide giornate😉😉😉 buona giornataPosted by Bar Ristorante L'Incanto on Tuesday, October 23, 2018
And if you can’t get enough of that view, the restaurant even hosts a live 24-hour stream of it on its website.
Elsewhere in the country, there was chaos in Rome as a hailstorm om Sunday created floods and sheets of ice on the city’s streets.
Press Association