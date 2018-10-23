Watch: Storm turns bridge into waterfall in amazing video

There has been some crazy weather over Italy in the last few days, with floods affecting cities around the country and a freak hailstorm hitting the capital, Rome.

But perhaps nowhere was it more spectacular than this spot in Puglia.

La canalizzazione .....a casa mia non la farei fare mai a chi ha progettato questa 😯😯 Posted by Bar Ristorante L'Incanto on Monday, October 22, 2018

Footage taken from the coastal Bar Ristorante L’Incanto shows storm water cascading off a nearby bridge, effectively turning it into a waterfall.

It made for a spectacular sight as the weather turned an already dramatic location in Gagliano del Capo, situated in Italy’s heel, appear even more remarkable.

A video posted the following day showed the spot looking equally beautiful in calmer weather.

Primi raggi di sole, verso splendide giornate😉😉😉 buona giornata Posted by Bar Ristorante L'Incanto on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

And if you can’t get enough of that view, the restaurant even hosts a live 24-hour stream of it on its website.

Elsewhere in the country, there was chaos in Rome as a hailstorm om Sunday created floods and sheets of ice on the city’s streets.

(Massimo Percossi/AP)

