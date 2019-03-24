News And Finally

Sunday 24 March 2019

Watch: Steven Gerrard scores winner from outside the box in Anfield charity game

Andrea Pirlo scored with a curling free kick in the legends match, as Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-2.

Steven Gerrard (Peter Byrne/PA)
Steven Gerrard (Peter Byrne/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Steven Gerrard rolled back the years with a late winner from outside the box in a charity match inspired by the 2005 Champions League final.

With the scores tied and a minute remaining on the clock in the legends game, which saw Liverpool face AC Milan at Anfield, the former Reds captain cut onto his right foot to drive a low shot into the bottom left corner.

Earlier goals from former fellow Reds Robbie Fowler and Djibril Cisse had put the Liverpool team 2-0 ahead, but a curling free kick from Andrea Pirlo and a cool finish from Giueseppe Pancaro had brought AC Milan level.

The game was played by several footballers who played in the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul, where Liverpool famously snatched victory despite going 3-0 down at half time.

With Gennaro Gatttuso and Kaka playing on the Milan side, the Liverpool line-up included Luis Garcia, Dirk Kuyt and Jerzy Dudek, who was applauded as he enjoyed a fun moment with a fan while retrieving the ball from the stands.

After the final whistle Gerrard told the club it was a “special feeling” to score the winner.

“It’s always a special time to come to Anfield, especially when it’s full, and just put the kit on,” Gerrard said.

“To play against Milan with all my ex-teammates, and to get the winner, is obviously a special feeling.

“Thanks to everyone for coming out and supporting all the boys.”

The 38-year-old’s goal raised the roof at the stadium, which was attended by 50,000 fans, and left people on social media feeling nostalgic.

For some the goal proved Gerrard still has something to offer as a player.

Many on Twitter called for him to re-sign for Liverpool, while others suggested he should be playing for the Rangers team he manages in the Scottish Premiership.

Even rival fans appeared to appreciate the moment.

Manchester United fan account @Vintage_Utd noted that despite retiring in 2016, Gerrard now has more goals at Anfield this season than Reds midfielder Naby Keita, who was signed from RB Leipzig in the summer in a £43million deal.

Proceeds from the charity match went to the LFC Foundation.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News