Watch: Steven Gerrard scores winner from outside the box in Anfield charity game

Steven Gerrard rolled back the years with a late winner from outside the box in a charity match inspired by the 2005 Champions League final.

With the scores tied and a minute remaining on the clock in the legends game, which saw Liverpool face AC Milan at Anfield, the former Reds captain cut onto his right foot to drive a low shot into the bottom left corner.

Brilliant goal ⚽️

Brilliant player 🙌

Brilliant cause 👏



Steven Gerrard wraps up the @LFCFoundation clash, the only way he knows how... 👌 pic.twitter.com/FKDFDd2jU6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 24, 2019

Earlier goals from former fellow Reds Robbie Fowler and Djibril Cisse had put the Liverpool team 2-0 ahead, but a curling free kick from Andrea Pirlo and a cool finish from Giueseppe Pancaro had brought AC Milan level.

The game was played by several footballers who played in the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul, where Liverpool famously snatched victory despite going 3-0 down at half time.

With Gennaro Gatttuso and Kaka playing on the Milan side, the Liverpool line-up included Luis Garcia, Dirk Kuyt and Jerzy Dudek, who was applauded as he enjoyed a fun moment with a fan while retrieving the ball from the stands.

After the final whistle Gerrard told the club it was a “special feeling” to score the winner.

“It’s always a special time to come to Anfield, especially when it’s full, and just put the kit on,” Gerrard said.

“To play against Milan with all my ex-teammates, and to get the winner, is obviously a special feeling.

“Thanks to everyone for coming out and supporting all the boys.”

The 38-year-old’s goal raised the roof at the stadium, which was attended by 50,000 fans, and left people on social media feeling nostalgic.

Seeing that goal from Steven Gerrard really has made me emotional. So many memories associated with him. The best that there was and the best that there will ever be. — Manas Singh (@menacesingh) March 23, 2019

For some the goal proved Gerrard still has something to offer as a player.

Many on Twitter called for him to re-sign for Liverpool, while others suggested he should be playing for the Rangers team he manages in the Scottish Premiership.

Gerrard would easily start for his own Rangers team — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) March 23, 2019

Even rival fans appeared to appreciate the moment.

Manchester United fan account @Vintage_Utd noted that despite retiring in 2016, Gerrard now has more goals at Anfield this season than Reds midfielder Naby Keita, who was signed from RB Leipzig in the summer in a £43million deal.

Just a reminder that Steven Gerrard retired from football in 2016 and yet he still has more goals for Liverpool this season than Naby Keïta. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 23, 2019

Proceeds from the charity match went to the LFC Foundation.

Press Association