Watch Steph Curry sink an amazing shot from 45 feet while facing the wrong way
Is there a more skilled athlete in the world right now?
Whether you think of him as the Lionel Messi of the basketball world or not, there’s no denying Steph Curry’s level of skill when he’s hurling balls into hoops without even looking.
That’s what happened during a Golden State Warriors open practice when Curry picked the ball up and went for the spectacular from half court.
But for those who have followed the 30-year-old’s performances for the past few years, this was barely out of the ordinary for the three-point king.
Exit speed: 25 mph— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 8, 2018
Distance: 47.5 feet
Angle: 45°
Splash: Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/YqBwwItVRC
Just listen to that roar.
Best shooter of all-time and it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/PoGXNaQY8C— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 7, 2018
Yes, it seems that the defending NBA champions’ point guard is still in the form of his life.
October 8, 2018
Man...I love this guy! 🤩 #stephgonnasteph— andrea bertolli (@aka_bb91) October 8, 2018
And if you thought he was limited to trick shots, then check out this footage from a pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns.
.@StephenCurry30 showing off the handle!— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 9, 2018
📺 @NBCSAuthentic @NBATV pic.twitter.com/aY7x9YSZg0
All the very best to every other team this season.
