Whether you think of him as the Lionel Messi of the basketball world or not, there’s no denying Steph Curry’s level of skill when he’s hurling balls into hoops without even looking.

Watch Steph Curry sink an amazing shot from 45 feet while facing the wrong way

That’s what happened during a Golden State Warriors open practice when Curry picked the ball up and went for the spectacular from half court.

But for those who have followed the 30-year-old’s performances for the past few years, this was barely out of the ordinary for the three-point king.

Exit speed: 25 mph

Distance: 47.5 feet

Angle: 45°

Splash: Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/YqBwwItVRC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 8, 2018

Just listen to that roar.

Best shooter of all-time and it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/PoGXNaQY8C — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 7, 2018

Yes, it seems that the defending NBA champions’ point guard is still in the form of his life.

And if you thought he was limited to trick shots, then check out this footage from a pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns.

All the very best to every other team this season.

Press Association