Watch Steph Curry sink 18 consecutive three-point baskets in training
Most didn’t even touch the rim.
Sometimes sporting greatness can be difficult to see with the naked eye, but that’s certainly not the case when it comes to three-point king Steph Curry.
The two-time MVP was taking part in practice ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ series against the Houston Rockets, when the cameras caught something quite astonishing.
Typical.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 11, 2018
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NiLjj9v47C
That’s 18 consecutive three-pointers, a total of 54 points in scoreboard terms. Furthermore, most didn’t even touch the rim.
I think he only hit the rim 3 or 4 times... #splash— Birdman Jr. (@RealTalkinBird) May 11, 2018
And while the video might be an entertaining watch for most…
May 9, 2018
…it’s a short horror film for the Houston Rockets, who Curry faces very shortly for a spot in the NBA finals.
Press Association