Watch Steph Curry sink 18 consecutive three-point baskets in training

Most didn’t even touch the rim.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry makes a three-point basket (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Sometimes sporting greatness can be difficult to see with the naked eye, but that’s certainly not the case when it comes to three-point king Steph Curry.

The two-time MVP was taking part in practice ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ series against the Houston Rockets, when the cameras caught something quite astonishing.

That’s 18 consecutive three-pointers, a total of 54 points in scoreboard terms. Furthermore, most didn’t even touch the rim.

And while the video might be an entertaining watch for most…

…it’s a short horror film for the Houston Rockets, who Curry faces very shortly for a spot in the NBA finals.

