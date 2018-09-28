Watch Spurs, Man City and Everton players try out Fifa 19’s ‘No Rules’ mode

With Fifa 19’s release date upon us, plenty of professional footballers have been trying out one of the most highly anticipated game modes: “No Rules”.

“No Rules” Fifa is simply a mode you can play against friends where there are no fouls, offsides or cards. It’s absolute chaos, and it’s sure to be a big winner among gamers.

But how did the pros get on? Thankfully, a bunch of them have already given it a whirl.

Tottenham

Harry Kane, Fernando Llorente, Moussa Dembele and Davinson Sanchez

Two v two might be the perfect way to play this version of the game, and despite Fernando Llorente having to ask Harry Kane which buttons did what just after kick-off, he and the England striker were able to dominate.

Mousa Dembele claimed he couldn’t get used to the anarchic rules in a game which was dominated by attempted fouls and plenty of “successful” offsides, and it showed in the final score.

A resounding 4-0 win in the end for Kane and Llorente was the result. Let’s hope they remember to play by the rules when they get back to Premier League business.

Everton

Tom Davies, Kieran Dowell, Jonjoe Kenny and Dominic Calvert-Lewin

A lot more leg on show here, and why not? Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin paired up to play Kieran Dowell and Jonjoe Kenny, and the game did not disappoint.

DCL appeared to be the first to master the conditions, telling Davies: “I’m off Dav, just ping it in behind” before scoring from an offside position.

Other highlights include one of the greatest runs of all time from Jordan Pickford, as well as a cracking effort from Idrissa Gueye before the game ended 2-1 to DCL and Davies.

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne and ChrisMD

And finally, it’s Kevin De Bruyne playing Fifa 19 in a suit against YouTuber ChrisMD.

De Bruyne’s initial thoughts were that “It’s very weird” to play without rules, but he soon got the hang of it, winning 2-1 with a last-minute header from Edinson Cavani.

De Bruyne also opined that “No Rules” Fifa should do away with throw-ins also, so look out for that in Fifa 20.

Press Association