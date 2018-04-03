A couple of days before the Masters golf competition gets under way, players engage in a tradition which belies the strict nature of the tournament and its venue.

Watch some of golf’s finest skip balls across the pond in Masters tradition

During a practice round, a group of players took turns skipping the ball across the stretch of water that separates the tee and green at the 16th hole, rather than hitting the ball over the hazard.

Jordan Spieth, 2015 Masters champion, had this effort to go nine feet from the pin. Watch @JordanSpieth hit it close skipping the ball across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/QhABb8y1IL — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 2, 2018 Meanwhile Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland and Tyrell Hatton attempted a group effort.

Group effort at No. 16: watch @DJohnsonPGA, @GaryWoodland and @TyrrellHatton simultaneously skip balls across the pond. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2Z6BsLnUVR — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 2, 2018 Unfortunately for Hatton, his ball fell a few feet short. Even skipping i’m 30 yards behind these guys 😂😂🙈💦 https://t.co/bznjyI5nv2 — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) April 2, 2018 Ted Potter Jr took just three bounces to cross the water with this shot.

Watch @TedPotterJrPGA skip the ball across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/HIblH6YN6W — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 2, 2018 Meanwhile, Si Woo Kim’s shot took five bounces and finished pretty close. Watch Si Woo Kim hit it close skipping the ball across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/mU7sIg09Cr — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 2, 2018 Nobody managed to land a hole-in-one, but Jose Maria Olazabal came a few inches from such an achievement, the ball just sailing past the hole.

Watch José María Olazábal almost hole out skipping across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/mupNxED05t — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 2, 2018 Just don’t expect anyone to actually try this during the tournament proper.

Press Association