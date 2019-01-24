News And Finally

Thursday 24 January 2019

Watch snow leopard cubs try and adorably fail to walk on snow for the first time

These poor little snow leopards failed to live up to their name.

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Just because you’re a snow leopard it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re at home on the white stuff.

Cubs Pandora and Naphisa experienced snow for the first time this week at their home at Zoo New England in Boston, Massachusetts.

But they didn’t take to it quite like a duck to water – or even like a snow leopard to snow.

Sliding and stumbling, the pair of young females needed a little bit of time to find their footing.

Their antics were a big hit on social media.

Pandora and Naphisa were born last May to first-time mum Kira.

