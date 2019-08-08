Home security camera footage shows five house cats in Taipei curiously looking around while being shaken by an earthquake.

Watch: Sleeping cats startled by earthquake in Taiwan

A magnitude 6.0 quake caused minor damage in northeastern Taiwan and was felt mildly in the capital.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring bureau said the quake struck at 5.28am on Thursday local time in the Pacific Ocean about 22 miles southeast of the city of Yilan.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

PA Media