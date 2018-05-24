Watch: Seven-year-old draws inspiration from Mo Salah for goal celebration

Mohamed Salah has captured the hearts of Liverpool fans since his arrival at Anfield last summer and for young Lola Hastie, he’s an inspiration.

The seven-year-old from Weymouth, Dorset was filmed slotting a penalty against her sister Cherry, five, before copying the Muslim star’s celebration – a prayer with his head on the ground.

Even my daughter loves the Egyptian king @MoSalah @LFC 🇪🇬🤴 pic.twitter.com/98HIYSdc9T — Tommy Hastie™ (@thastie17) May 20, 2018 Lola’s dad Tommy, 33, is a Liverpool fan and she has just started to show signs of following suit. “She first heard of him when I was singing the Salah song,” he told the Press Association. “I was having a kick around with her and when I scored I did the celebration for a joke so she copied me.

“Since then she keeps singing the song and asks who he is.” Salah once told CNN’s Inside The Middle East of the celebration: “(It’s) something like praying or like thank the God for what I have received, but yeah, it’s just praying and praying for a win.

“(I’ve) always done that since I was young, everywhere.” Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Anfield The video of Lola imitating the Egyptian superstar, 25, has been shared hundreds of times online, and has been met with a warm reception.

This is lovely! 🤣👌🏽 — Shwet 🔴🤙🏽 (@BossThaKlopp) May 22, 2018 God bless her — مُحَمد عُمَر (@MohamedOmare) May 23, 2018 and we Egyptians love her back Tommy — ابواب الصمت (@yragab3) May 23, 2018 “I only really put it on here to try and get a ‘like’ from the man himself,” added Tommy. “But it didn’t work.” Salah and the Reds face Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League on Saturday evening in Kiev, Ukraine.

