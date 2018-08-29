Great football teams are often made up of wonderful partnerships, and while Sergio Aguero links up pretty well with most of his colleagues on the pitch, he also does so with his son in his spare time.

Watch Sergio Aguero and his son dominate a game of football tennis

That much was apparent when Manchester City’s all-time top goalscorer posted a video of himself and Benjamin playing a little football tennis against a couple of others.

He’s got a decent touch on him, the nine-year-old.

After plenty of heading and some volleying too, it looked as though team Aguero took the win.

Although to be fair, the kid’s grandfather is Diego Maradona – he was going to have SOME talent.

