Watch: Salford player scores long-range wonder goal with David Beckham watching

Salford City’s Dennis Politic scored a wonder goal reminiscent of David Beckham’s classic long-range effort against Wimbledon, whilst the former England captain was in the stands.

Beckham was watching Salford for the first time since becoming co-owner of the Vanarama National League club, and saw Politic open the scoring in style at the Peninsula Stadium.

"Quick, David Beckham is in the stands, how can I steal the show?"



Dennis Politic with a wonder goal from near enough the halfway line 🤯



Shades of the former England captain himself 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/fJho9FM6dG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2019

The 18-year-old’s left-foot 45-yard drive sailed over goalkeeper Mitch Walker, but wasn’t enough to stop opponents Dover beating Salford 3-1 in Saturday’s game.

However the strike was reminiscent of when Beckham scored from the halfway line for Manchester United against Wimbledon in 1996, when he was just 21.

Beckham last month followed in the footsteps of former Manchester United team-mates Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt and secured a 10% stake in Salford.

It is the latest venture by the 43-year-old, who has a wide portfolio of interests following a career which took in the likes of Real Madrid, the Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris St Germain.

Beckham’s involvement in the club comes five years after the Neville brothers, Scholes, Giggs and Butt took ownership at Moor Lane.

