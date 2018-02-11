Watch rugby fans create a crowd-surfing line on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile

The clip, posted by Twitter user Mark Pentler, shows people crowd surfing over revellers sitting in single file on the Royal Mile – ahead of the Scotland-France Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The Royal Mile, 2 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/5IzN5PPxdJ — Mark Pentler (@markpentler) February 10, 2018

The group placed traffic cones behind them to block the road and ensure motorists didn’t try to park where they were sitting.

They actually put cones and barriers behind them to block the road. Good prep lads — Mark Pentler (@markpentler) February 10, 2018

The clip, which as racked up more than 400,000 views since it was posted online, shows the revellers encouraging members of the public to crowd surf across the group.