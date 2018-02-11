News And Finally

Sunday 11 February 2018

Watch rugby fans create a crowd-surfing line on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile

The video has racked up thousands of views since it was posted.

Rugby fans on Edinburgh's Royal Mile (Mark Pentler/Twitter)
By PA Reporters

A group of rugby fans were filmed in Edinburgh on Saturday providing some interesting entertainment to passers-by.

The clip, posted by Twitter user Mark Pentler, shows people crowd surfing over revellers sitting in single file on the Royal Mile – ahead of the Scotland-France Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The group placed traffic cones behind them to block the road and ensure motorists didn’t try to park where they were sitting.

The clip, which as racked up more than 400,000 views since it was posted online, shows the revellers encouraging members of the public to crowd surf across the group.

It’s safe to say Edinburgh is getting a lot of love, with Scottish Labour MSP Kezia Dugdale joining in.

For those wondering, Scotland beat France 32-26 in the match, with Greig Laidlaw booting 22 points on his return to Scotland’s starting line-up.

Press Association

