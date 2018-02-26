Watch Ronda Rousey throw Triple H through a table before signing her WrestleMania contract

The evening began in sincere fashion, with Rousey thanking Triple H for the opportunity to compete in a (non-championship) match at WrestleMania.

So far so good, but when Raw general manager Kurt Angle suggested the contract was designed to keep Rousey under the thumb of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who the mixed martial arts fighter embarrassed at WrestleMania 31, things took a turn for the violent.

After throwing the 14-time World Champion through the table, Rousey faced off with McMahon before signing her contract and throwing it in the direction of the floored Triple H.