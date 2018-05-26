Watch: Ronaldo hits cameraman in training, gives shirt as apology
The Real Madrid forward’s wayward shot gave the cameraman a cut above his eye.
Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping his shooting is more accurate than this tonight.
The Real Madrid star ballooned a ball into a cameraman during training ahead of the Champions League final – but he swiftly made it worthwhile for the poor victim, who sustained a cut over his eye, by handing over his training top in repentance.
Hit by a @cristiano shot... But the four-time #UCLfinal winner makes up for it!— #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) May 25, 2018
Ronaldo = 👏👏👏@realmadrid pic.twitter.com/Km3ggwzT67
A classy gesture from the 33-year-old Portuguese.
The cameraman, Juan Lorenzana Prieto, was working for Mexican broadcaster Televisa Deportes – who posted a video of him patched up with his injury and looking pretty pleased with his new item of clothing.
¡Así TODOS querrían que les dieran un balonazo! 😂— Televisa Deportes (@TD_Deportes) May 25, 2018
DETALLAZO de Cristiano Ronaldo 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oPO1oftTbQ
Ronaldo and Real Madrid face Liverpool in the Uefa Champions League final in Kiev at 7.45pm tonight.
Press Association