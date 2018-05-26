News And Finally

Saturday 26 May 2018

Watch: Ronaldo hits cameraman in training, gives shirt as apology

The Real Madrid forward’s wayward shot gave the cameraman a cut above his eye.

Ronaldo during CL training

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping his shooting is more accurate than this tonight.

The Real Madrid star ballooned a ball into a cameraman during training ahead of the Champions League final – but he swiftly made it worthwhile for the poor victim, who sustained a cut over his eye, by handing over his training top in repentance.

A classy gesture from the 33-year-old Portuguese.

The cameraman, Juan Lorenzana Prieto, was working for Mexican broadcaster Televisa Deportes – who posted a video of him patched up with his injury and looking pretty pleased with his new item of clothing.

Ronaldo and Real Madrid face Liverpool in the Uefa Champions League final in Kiev at 7.45pm tonight.

