Watch: Rodrygo, 18, scores stunning free-kick on Real Madrid debut

An 18-year-old debutant scored a stunning free-kick in his first appearance for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Playing against Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly, Brazilian Rodrygo Goes announced his name to Los Blancos fans with a powerful, curling effort into the top corner.

The free kick had been won by Rodrygo after he was tripped by Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich – who was sent off and promptly replaced by youngster Ron-Torben Hoffmann.

Real signed Rodrygo from Brazilian club Santos last year for a reported fee of £40 million but he only linked up with the squad this summer.

The teenager came on as a second-half substitute in the International Champions Cup match, which also included the first minutes for Eden Hazard, the former Chelsea forward who completed his big-money move to the Bernabeu last month.

Unfortunately for Real, Rodrygo’s stunning 84th minute strike was merely a consolation as Bayern defeated the La Liga club 3-1.

Goals from Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry had pulled the Bundesliga champions three ahead at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Next up the German side face AC Milan while Real play Arsenal as the US tour continues.

PA Media