Watch Robert Snodgrass score a one-in-a-million goal in training

The Scotsman was filmed bagging a truly remarkable goal in training with Aston Villa today, and it’s somewhat unique.

The 30-year-old former Hull winger curls a shot onto the post, turns and flicks the rebound with his heel over the goalkeeper and into the net.

What’s the right GIF or emoji to sum up your reaction to this goal from @RobSnodgrass7 in training today? 😱😱😱 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/zHPQVVTL6I

Brilliant, but alas we'll not be seeing this on Saturday or Tuesday! https://t.co/IhVYTXW4ys — brucemac (@tweetingolfer) May 9, 2018

Villa face Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Saturday and the second on Tuesday, before a final against either Derby or Fulham if they progress on Saturday May 26.

If Snodgrass can pull off the dazzling feat again in one of those games, there aren’t many classier ways to make it to the Premier League.