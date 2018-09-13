Watch: Rescued polecat scampers back to freedom after adventurous day

A polecat which ended up inside a youth centre is seen scampering to freedom in this video after being captured and released by the RSPCA.

The wild animal somehow ended up inside a Powys County Council building, much to the surprise of workers.

Staff managed to get it confined in a room at Welshpool Youth Centre before the RSPCA officer attended to capture it, give it a clean bill of health and then set it free in nearby fields.

RSPCA inspector Phil Lewis said: “Rescuing and releasing wild animals is often one of the most rewarding parts of the job – and we’re grateful to the staff member who called us, and helped ensure an adventurous day ended safely for the polecat.”

Phyl Davies, from Powys County Council, said: “This is probably one of the most unusual visitors to one of our buildings. It came as a shock to staff when they found it in the office.”

Polecats are wild cousins of the ferret. They tend to live along riverbanks, marshes and wooded areas – not in youth centres.

Press Association