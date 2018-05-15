News And Finally

Tuesday 15 May 2018

Watch: Remarkable controversy as Republic of Ireland U17s knocked out of Euros

The Irish keeper was sent off during the penalty shoot-out.

Referee Zbynek Proske sends off Republic of Ireland goalkeeper James Corcoran
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Republic of Ireland Under-17s exited the European Championship in controversial fashion in Chesterfield when goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was sent off during the penalty shoot-out against Holland.

Corcoran saved Holland’s fifth spot-kick from Daishawn Redan to seemingly keep his side’s hopes alive – only to be issued his second yellow card from referee Zbynek Proske for coming off his line.

The remarkable exchange saw a distraught Corcoran forced to hand his goalkeeper’s shirt to defender Oisin McEntee.

Redan made no mistake with his second attempt, this time against McEntee, to send the Dutch through to the semi-finals after a game which had ended 1-1.

Defender Oisin McEntee could not save the penalty

As the Dutch wheeled away in triumph after a 5-4 victory, Irish officials remonstrated with the referee and senior team boss Martin O’Neill marched onto the pitch to take issue with the decision.

Republic of Ireland’s senior team manager Martin O’Neill confronts the referee

The referee’s decision was also met with outrage by many Irish fans online, with some claiming the Dutch goalkeeper was also guilty of coming off his line early.

The Republic had forced their way back into the match after the Dutch capped a spell of dominance by grabbing the lead in the 62nd minute with a powerful header by Liam van Gelderen.

But the Irish were level almost immediately when a clever one-two between Troy Parrott and Jason Knight in the box resulted in the former sweeping home a superb shot.

Press Association

