Watch: Referee accidentally scores in Dutch league game

A referee accidentally scored a goal then allowed it to stand in a Dutch league game on Saturday.

Playing in the Derde Divisie, Dutch football’s fourth tier, HSV Hoek were awarded a goal against Harkemase Boys after the ball ricocheted off referee Maurice Paarhuis’ legs.

Paarhuis was stood in the six yard box appearing to try and get a closer look at a goal line scramble, before a HSV Hoek cross deflected off a defender and into his path.

“Never experienced this,” a tweet translated from Dutch reads from bemused home team Harkemase after the goal was given in the 66th minute.

Football Association rules appear to support Paarhuis’ decision to allow the goal to stand, stating: “Match officials are part of the game and if the ball hits any match official and has not wholly passed over the goal line or touchline then it remains ‘in play’.”

Fortunately for Harkemase the goal did not affect the game’s result, with the score at 3-1 before the ball went in, pulling HSV Hoek within one goal before the game was settled 4-2.

Harkemase shared a photo of the referee surrounded by complaining Harkamese players with the caption: “What are you doing, referee?”

The goal has received a lot of attention on Twitter, with Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei commenting: “Good finish.”

Many also critiqued Paarhuis’ refereeing.

“It’s not his job to get out of the way, it’s the players job to put the ball in the right place (not out of play, to an opponent or at the ref),” tweeted user @bluepants1878.

“The ref however has no business whatsoever being on that spot and narrowing the players options in such a dangerous position.”

