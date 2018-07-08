Watch: RAF officer pulls off a perfect floss at London Pride

London Pride saw more than a million people turn out on the streets of Britain’s capital to celebrate the LGBT community and promote its rights.

Among the attendees of the annual parade was a group of officers from the Royal Air Force, one of whom decided to show off their serious moves.

Flossing, perfectly executed.

🤣🤣🤣 and a wiggle too.... 😂😂 — Kevin Macey (@KevinMacey4) July 7, 2018

The RAF Baton Relay lead a huge group of LGBT “personnel, families and allies” on the streets of London for the parade.

Brilliant to see the #RAFBatonRelay leading many of our #LGBT personnel, families and allies in #PrideInLondon. Like all RAF personnel they’ve earned their place in #RAF100 history. #Pride2018 pic.twitter.com/ZP45q1rQc1 — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) July 7, 2018

Also among the British military present were groups from the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Marines.

The British Army represented at Pride today, showing their support for the #LGBT community alongside our Sister Services the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForce pic.twitter.com/pUZbKbsfWe — British Army (@BritishArmy) July 7, 2018

Thank you @PrideInLondon’s amazing crowd, your energy and volume kept us going as you saluted those from all sexual orientations and gender identities who #ProtectOirNatiknsInterests #NavyPride #MarinePride #defencepride10 pic.twitter.com/I32QqKuj92 — Royal Navy Compass (@RNCompass) July 7, 2018

An amazing @PrideinLondon day of smiles, energy & passion from the whole Defence team. Thank you to the whole @RoyalNavy & @RoyalMarines team for all your hard work in setting up the day. #NavyPride #BeTheBestYouCanBe pic.twitter.com/gxPe3CI61i — CG Royal Marines (@MajGenStickland) July 7, 2018

Pride director Christopher Joell-Deshields said this year’s parade, which included around 30,000 people from 472 organisations, was the most diverse ever.

“It’s just a day to be proud of really – people are able to just come and be who they are and celebrate whatever they want,” he added.

