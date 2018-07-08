News And Finally

Sunday 8 July 2018

Watch: RAF officer pulls off a perfect floss at London Pride

The RAF, Royal Navy and British Army all took part in the parade.

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

London Pride saw more than a million people turn out on the streets of Britain’s capital to celebrate the LGBT community and promote its rights.

Among the attendees of the annual parade was a group of officers from the Royal Air Force, one of whom decided to show off their serious moves.

Flossing, perfectly executed.

The RAF Baton Relay lead a huge group of LGBT “personnel, families and allies” on the streets of London for the parade.

Also among the British military present were groups from the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Marines.

Pride director Christopher Joell-Deshields said this year’s parade, which included around 30,000 people from 472 organisations, was the most diverse ever.

“It’s just a day to be proud of really – people are able to just come and be who they are and celebrate whatever they want,” he added.

