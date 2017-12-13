News And Finally

Saturday 23 December 2017

Watch: Radamel Falcao scored a remarkable goal but all anyone’s talking about is the fans

El Tigre doesn’t need much of an audience to score a wonder goal.

By Edd Dracott

Radamel Falcao continued his excellent scoring form for Monaco with a sublime finish from just outside the centre circle – but it’s the fans grabbing most of the attention.

Here’s the goal. Take note of how easy the 31-year-old makes this look.

That’s just less than four seconds between receiving the ball facing away from goal and the ball being in the back of the net – from 50 yards out.

Despite the remarkable feat, most onlookers wanted to talk about what they could see in the stands.

Attendance at Monaco has long been a contentious issue, with their 18,000-capacity stadium rarely even half filled.

Their team have played some electric football, with players including Falcao, Thomas Lemar and Kylian Mbappe – who has since joined PSG, leading them to the Ligue 1 title last season in France – despite having the lowest attendance of any team in the division.

Don’t worry Radamel, it’s still one for the season’s highlight reel.

The Colombian’s strike wrapped up Monaco’s round of 16 French Cup tie against Caen, which they won 2-0, with Argentine Guido Carrillo, 26, bagging the first goal.

