A pupil has gone viral after surprising his secondary school’s caretaker with a pair of basketball shoes to thank him for his positive approach to his work.

Watch: Pupil gifts trainers to caretaker to thank him for his friendliness

Tristan McAlister, 17, first became friends with caretaker Angel Echevarria two years ago when he was cleaning the gym during a basketball practice session at Stafford High School in Virginia, USA.

Tristan said he knew that Angel was a trainer enthusiast and asked him for advice on which new pair he should buy for himself.

“He picked out Jordan 8s,” said Tristan.

I’ve known Angel for 2 years now and you won’t find a person who appreciates and smiles more than this guy I asked him what shoes should I buy and he picked out Jordan 8s and I asked if he had a pair and he said “no I have 4 kids, I can’t shop for myself” so today I surprised him pic.twitter.com/N1hJpRpCgl — Tristan🤙🏼 (@_TMac18_) September 6, 2018

Tristan said he then asked if Angel had a pair of his own, to which he replied: “No, I have four kids. I can’t shop for myself.”

Tristan then decided to surprise the caretaker in his school’s lunch hall with a brand new pair of the trainers.

Angel “really appreciates everything in his life” and is always going out of his way to help people and cheer them up, according to Tristan.

“I decided to return it to him,” Tristan added.

In the video, which Tristan shared on social media, Angel said: “I appreciate it, man.

“You know I’m going to have to get you back for that, right?”

Press Association