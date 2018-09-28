Since his birth on March 31 this year, Puddles the kitten has been entertaining thousands on social media.

Since his birth on March 31 this year, Puddles the kitten has been entertaining thousands on social media.

Watch Puddles the fishing cat kitten do battle with a spout of water

The latest chapter in the little feline’s adventures sees Puddles, of the rare but aptly named fishing cat breed, tackle a truly brutish adversary – a spout of water.

Puddles is going coconuts for his personal splash pad! 💦🥥 📽: Taylor Crews, carnivore caretaker Posted by Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden on Thursday, September 27, 2018

A battle for the ages.

Puddles lives in Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens and is a rare boon for his endangered species – the first birth of his kind at the zoo since 1997.

He is the offspring of mother Miri, 11, and three-year-old father Boon.

Puddles has been hand-reared by keepers after Miri didn’t take naturally to motherhood.

What a catch! 🐟 If you haven't heard the news, our fishing cat kitten's name is Puddles! Look out for more updates... Posted by Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden on Saturday, May 12, 2018

Fishing cats are native to India and Indonesia and have been found across south and south-east Asia.

The species is under threat due to habitat destruction, hunting and the exotic pet trade and Puddles arrival is part of a conservation effort to protect them.

Press Association