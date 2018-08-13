Watch police race against time to save 60 animals from a shelter

Police took part in the rescue of 60 animals from a shelter under threat from a fire in California on Saturday.

In body camera footage released by Vacaville Police Department, officers can be seen running to and from the Solano County SPCA building, collecting animals from their cages.

Smoke from the fire looms in the background as the fire threatens to set the shelter on fire.

As the Nelson Fire raced towards the south end of town, it looked like the Solano SPCA would be the first to be hit by... Posted by Vacaville Police Department on Sunday, August 12, 2018

Luckily all 60 cats and dogs were saved by volunteers and police and taken into the care of generous locals. More people provided crates to move the animals and boxes of food to feed them.

The California fire service said the Nelson fire has been brought under control after burning through more than 2,000 acres of land and destroying one property. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

*** Update*** Sunday August 12. We want to say thank you to everyone that donated supplies, time, and financial... Posted by SPCA of Solano County on Sunday, August 12, 2018

Thanks to the efforts of the local fire department, the wildfire did not damage the shelter in the end, and volunteers are in the process of cleaning up and preparing for the animals to move back in.

