Watch: Police officer rescues man in wheelchair from oncoming train

A police officer pulled a man out of the path of an oncoming train with seconds to spare, with the incident caught on her bodycam footage.

Officer Erika Urrea was on patrol in the city of Lodi, California, when she noticed a man in a wheelchair stuck on the train tracks.

The railroad crossing arms had started to come down and a train was approaching when she exited her vehicle and began running towards the man.

As the train was about to reach them, she pulled the man out of the wheelchair, and they both fell back on the ground.

The 66-year-old man suffered a leg injury because he was hit by the train as he was pulled off the tracks.

He was attended to by Officer Urrea, alongside another who had arrived to assist.

The man was later transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Writing on social media, the Lodi Police Department said: “Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today.

“We are extremely proud of Officer Erica Urrea and her heroism.”

Footage of the incident was shared online, with people praising the officer’s quick actions.

Jessica McGowan wrote: “I’m in tears watching this body cam footage. I work right next to where this occurred and feared the worst when I saw the mangled wheelchair. I’m so overcome with emotion watching this, and I’m so grateful to Officer Urrea for saving this man’s life.”

Michael Bender said: “I was approaching the tracks and witnessed Officer Urrea pull him from the chair just as the train arrived!

“She is awesome and deserves a huge heroes Thank You from her community!!”

