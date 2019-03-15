A polar bear born at a German zoo has ventured outside to explore for the first time.

Watch: Polar bear cub ventures outside to explore for the first time

The unnamed female cub was born on December 1 but had remained inside under the close scrutiny of keepers at Tierpark Berlin until now.

Kleiner Eisbär on Tour: Eisbärin Tonja unternahm heute zusammen mit ihrem Nachwuchs den ersten großen Ausflug auf die... Posted by Tierpark Berlin on Friday, March 15, 2019

She finally made it out of her maternity den alongside mum Tonja in preparation for a big day on Saturday, when she will be seen by the paying public for the first time.

“Today is an extremely special day for the entire team here at Tierpark Berlin,” said Zoo and Tierpark director Dr Andreas Knieriem. “After months of nervous waiting and crossing our fingers, I can hardly put the feeling of relief into words.

(Markus Schreiber/AP)

“We are delighted that visitors will finally get to see our little polar bear this weekend.”

The young cub took the opportunity to explore the new landscape, clambering over rocks and splashing around in the pool.

(Tierpark Berlin)

“Young polar bears know instinctively how to swim as soon as they are big enough to leave the den with their mothers,” said polar bear curator Dr Florian Sicks.

Visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the cub are warned that, while she will be on display from Saturday, she will only be on view to the public for a few hours at a time to avoid tiring her out too much.

(Tierpark Berlin)

The cub is expected to be named next month.

Press Association