A baseball pitcher had a narrow escape after his throw was blasted straight back to him – missing his face by inches.

Watch: Pitcher narrowly avoids baseball to the face thanks to lightning reflexes

Trevor Bauer, of the Cleveland Indians, needed lightning reactions to avoid the ball cannoned into him by Pittsburgh Pirates’ hitter Gregory Polanco.

As fine a use of slow motion as you’ll ever see.

The 27-year-old wasn’t riled by the near facial calamity however, inspiring the Indians to a 4-0 win over the Pirates – pitching seven shut-out innings and surrendering just two hits in the process.

Still, it’s one for the highlight reel.

If you ever need a baseball player that can also take down a virtual reality world controlled by robots seeking to enslave the human race, Trevor Bauer’s your best bet.

Press Association