Watch: Pitcher narrowly avoids baseball to the face thanks to lightning reflexes
From his hand, off the bat and back to his mug in fractions of a second.
A baseball pitcher had a narrow escape after his throw was blasted straight back to him – missing his face by inches.
Trevor Bauer, of the Cleveland Indians, needed lightning reactions to avoid the ball cannoned into him by Pittsburgh Pirates’ hitter Gregory Polanco.
Dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge. pic.twitter.com/b3PgaQGo7Y— MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2018
As fine a use of slow motion as you’ll ever see.
The 27-year-old wasn’t riled by the near facial calamity however, inspiring the Indians to a 4-0 win over the Pirates – pitching seven shut-out innings and surrendering just two hits in the process.
Still, it’s one for the highlight reel.
We here in Cleveland while @BauerOutage is in the #Matrix 😎@Indians pic.twitter.com/I9dSPuFd8e— Samantha Svoboda (@Sportygrl4eva7) July 25, 2018
If you ever need a baseball player that can also take down a virtual reality world controlled by robots seeking to enslave the human race, Trevor Bauer’s your best bet.
Press Association