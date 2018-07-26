News And Finally

Thursday 26 July 2018

Watch: Pitcher narrowly avoids baseball to the face thanks to lightning reflexes

From his hand, off the bat and back to his mug in fractions of a second.

(bmcent1/Getty Images)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A baseball pitcher had a narrow escape after his throw was blasted straight back to him – missing his face by inches.

Trevor Bauer, of the Cleveland Indians, needed lightning reactions to avoid the ball cannoned into him by Pittsburgh Pirates’ hitter Gregory Polanco.

As fine a use of slow motion as you’ll ever see.

The 27-year-old wasn’t riled by the near facial calamity however, inspiring the Indians to a 4-0 win over the Pirates – pitching seven shut-out innings and surrendering just two hits in the process.

Still, it’s one for the highlight reel.

If you ever need a baseball player that can also take down a virtual reality world controlled by robots seeking to enslave the human race, Trevor Bauer’s your best bet.

