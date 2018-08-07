Watch: Physics-defying racing driver speeds up a fence to avoid crashing

A dirt track racing driver has gone viral after mounting a wall to escape a crash.

Logan Seavey, 21, sped around the corner of the track at the Pennsylvania Speedweeks to be confronted by an incapacitated car right in front of him – giving him no option but to turn right to avoid it.

I shot this video of @Logan_Seavey last night at PA Speedweeks. Pretty impressive driving. He went on to finish 3rd. Unfortunately my lil guy @littlethunder3 bent a valve and his night ended early pic.twitter.com/biB0D4F43Z — Captain Thunder (@CaptThunder) August 5, 2018

Incredibly cameraman John Nevins reports that Logan still finished third in the midget car race, despite the evasive action.

“What he did was uncommon and amazing,” John, a Nascar radio host, told the Press Association.

Logan himself took to Twitter to thank John for the coverage and said “it was either crash or this” about the wall mount.

Bet you can’t pass that stopped car.

Logan: pic.twitter.com/67qSRPtOlO — Unknown Person🇺🇸 (@UnknownSchaefer) August 5, 2018

The video has been shared tens of thousands of times on Twitter, and comes just weeks after Logan impressed on his Nascar debut, coming in eighth.

Logan had open heart surgery just two years ago, before returning to racing cars last year.

Press Association