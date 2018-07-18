News And Finally

Wednesday 18 July 2018

Watch Phil Mickelson hit a ball over a fellow golfer’s head from a metre away

Is it more impressive from Mickelson or the man willing to stand in front of him?

(David Davies/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Footage has been shared of Phil Mickelson doing a flop shot over a fellow golfer from just a matter of feet.

English golfer Gary Evans is the brave man stood in front of the American, as the club passes just inches from him.

Remarkable.

There are more angles, one of which was shared by Evans – who was understandably a little shaken.

Mickelson, 48, showing some serious skill and Evans, 49, showing nerves of steel.

