Thursday 14 June 2018

Watch Phil Foden show off incredible ball control on the streets of Stockport

You’ve got to feel a little sorry for the friends he’s playing with.

Phil Foden is talked about as a future England star. (Martin Rickett/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Phil Foden is one of England’s brightest young prospects and when you see the following video you’ll soon see why.

Known by some as the Stockport Iniesta, the Manchester City midfielder turned 18 last month and returned to his hometown to exhibit his remarkable skill and keep the ball from some friends.

Will we be seeing those silky feet at the World Cup in Qatar in four years?

Well, for some that tournament isn’t soon enough.

Unfortunately for Foden he isn’t in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Russia 2018, but with control like that he’ll be on a plane to an international tournament in no time.

