Wednesday 5 September 2018

Watch Peter Crouch rapping live on the radio

‘Rough me up so I can’t do a thing, pick up the line when my telephone ring.’

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Not many former footballers are known for their contribution to the arts, but in fairness to Peter Crouch he’s one of them.

The former England striker’s robot dancing celebration has been around for years and now it turns out he’s got something to give to the rap scene too – listen to this.

Crouch was spitting bars on the BBC’s Radio 5 Live, where host Nihal Arthanayake appeared to be more amused than impressed by the Stoke forward’s ditty.

Naturally, the 37-year-old’s spectacular talent was recognised on Twitter though.

Who knows, with some backing perhaps Crouch could follow in the footsteps of John Barnes and Clint Dempsey, and find himself rapping in a music video?

Here’s hoping.

